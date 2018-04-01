MHA in no hurry to decide on religious minority status for Lingayats

Taking into consideration an internal note, the Ministry for Home Affairs has decided not to rush into taking a decision on the religious minority status for Lingayats in the poll bound Karnataka.

An internal note has raised concerns about the widespread ramifications if a decision is taken in this regard now. Any decision in this regard is likely only after May 15 as currently the model code of conduct is in force. The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on May 12 while counting would take place on May 15.

Taking any decision now without informed consideration could have widespread implications. Similar demands by several other sects too could crop up, the internal note also read.

After the Karnataka government made the proposal, the MHA has dwelled upon the matter thrice. It was against taking any hasty decision.

OneIndia News

