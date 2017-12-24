MHA issues advisory to states for Christmas, New Year

In view of New Year and Christmas celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a country-wide advisory to all states to maintain the utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident. Also, state governments have been advised to take measures to ensure peace, including crowd control and maintenance of Law and order.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said an advisory has been issued to all states to ensure law and order during Christmas in the wake of fringe elements recently threatening some Christian community members against celebrating the festival.

The ministry also asked the state governments to deploy adequate forces in malls, religious places, markets, airports, railway stations, bus terminus so that any attempt to disturb peace could be foiled, the MHA official said.

A fringe group in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh had on December 17 issued a circular and threatened the management of all city schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be "at their own risk".

(With agency inputs)