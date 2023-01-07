MHA designates LeT's Arbaz Ahmad Mir as terrorist for conspiring targeted killings in J-K

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 07: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his involvement in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday announced through a notification.

The MHA notification stated that Mir, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is presently based in Pakistan and is working for LeT from across the border. "Mir is involved in target killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border," said the notification. Rajni Bala from Jammu was shot dead outside her workplace, Government High School, Gopalpora, in Kulgam district on May 31, 2022.

The statement said that Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, who belongs to Gufbal village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, is involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border. He is now 51st individual to be designated a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule under UAPA.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967 has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Cops

The Centre uses clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

"The Central Government believes that Arbaz Ahmad Mir is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the exercise of the powers conferred section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," it added.

With inputs from ANI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 10:07 [IST]