  • search

#MeToo: Rape case filed against actor Alok Nath after complaint by writer

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 21: The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a rape case against actor Alok Nath on allegations of rape leveled by a TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who during the recent #MeToo campaign accused him of rape, sexual harassment.

    FIR registered against actor Alok Nath

    Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma said 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.'

    On October 8, Nanda, in a Facebook post, had detailed her ordeal of being allegedly sexually violated by Alok Nath of the popular 1990s TV show Tara, which she was producing and writing at the time. Nanda wrote that she was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once by Nath after he was removed from the TV show for misbehaving with its lead actress, Navneet Nishan.

    After sharing her experience of harassment on social media, she filed a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station.

    Following Nanda's allegations, actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin backed her and shared their own experiences of being allegedly harassed by Alok Nath.

    Alok Nath later sued Nanda for defamation.

    Read more about:

    alok nath fir vinta nanda mumbai

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue