Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Greetings For Your Friends and Family

New Year, Dec 24: For the second year in a row, Christmas celebrations will be a low-key affair in India and other parts of the world. With the rise in the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, many state governments in the country have imposed several restrictions as part of a measure to prevent the spread of the infection.

Nonetheless, it has not dampened the spirit of the people as they are prepped up to celebrate the occasion.

Christmas Day is a festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Every year, it is celebrated on December 25 although the actual date of Christ's birth is unknown.

Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree. Feasts are prepared and many people also ring in the occasion weeks in advance and Christmas carols are sung for the occasion.

Christmas 2021 Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Greetings For Your Friends and Family

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish you joyful 2021!

A joyful now and a well-remembered experience. Merry Christmas to you and your family, and good luck for the New Year.

May Holidays bring fun and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas to you.

Wishing harmony, health, satisfaction, and success for you and your families in the coming year. It's a happy Christmas.

Happy Xmas! Hope you end the year with cheer and make way for a fresh and bright 2022!

Well, whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful to you. Ok, whatever gives you pleasure. May it be yours on Christmas holidays and in the year to come.

May the Christmas season finish this year on a happy note and making room for a new year that is fresh and light. Season's greetings to all of you.

Let the happy days and treasures of the present be the golden memories of tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all of you and your family.

Season's greetings to you! Wishing you and your families a blessed holiday season, making lovely memories of your precious family.

May the Christmas season bring just peace and pleasure to you and your lovely families. We're missing you and expecting to see you in 2022.

In this most beautiful season, you may find a lot of reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and a lot of love from family to family!

