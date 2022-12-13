Meme fest in social media over Delhi airport congestion

New Delhi, Dec 13: Complaints about congestion and excessive wait times at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have now been turned into humorous memes on social media.

Passengers are taking to Twitter to express their difficulties at the airport. Following the reports of chaos, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport on Monday to review the situation.

Meanwhile, the tweets of the passengers about the Delhi airport chaos are being liked by the users. They are sharing their own ordeals.

One of the passengers said that the security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies.

The user wrote, "This morning's Delhi airport saga!

The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters."

This morning's Delhi airport saga!

The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

The user in a series of tweets expressed his experience. He also wrote, "Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave!"

Several other passengers also wrote about the Delhi airport. Another user wrote, "Another user asks, "Is this an airport or railway platform?"

One hour plus to clear security!Ye airport hai ya railway platform? pic.twitter.com/XMHJtZK7h6 — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) December 13, 2022

The user also wrote, "Welcome to departure area of terminal 3. Four queues 200 plus each for security check-in. Chaos is regularised!"

Among all the memes, the most which went viral was of the complainants of Rocky Singh, the host of a renowned cuisine and travel show on TV and the Internet.

He wrote "Welcome to Hell" alongside a picture of a really long line at security."5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL ... 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now ... the mother of all security lines ... SECURITY," rocky and Mayur said in a tweet.

Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

It is to be recalled that amid chaos at Delhi's airport, the Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Monday and examined measures that were laid out over the last week to ease congestion in the airport.

Following the inspection, the civil aviation minister held a meeting with all stakeholders in the DIAL office where key directions were issued (with timelines on each), and we should see changes take effect from tomorrow to the next 6-7 days, according to a report, according to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Scindia suggested several things to the airport administration to tackle the increased number of passengers. He ordered the installation of digital display boards at each entry gate.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022