YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Meme fest in social media over Delhi airport congestion

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Complaints about congestion and excessive wait times at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have now been turned into humorous memes on social media.

    Passengers are taking to Twitter to express their difficulties at the airport. Following the reports of chaos, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport on Monday to review the situation.

    Meme fest in social media over Delhi airport congestion

    Meanwhile, the tweets of the passengers about the Delhi airport chaos are being liked by the users. They are sharing their own ordeals.

    One of the passengers said that the security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies.

    No OTP! How Delhi man lost Rs 50 lakh with just blank missed callsNo OTP! How Delhi man lost Rs 50 lakh with just blank missed calls

    The user wrote, "This morning's Delhi airport saga!

    The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters."

    The user in a series of tweets expressed his experience. He also wrote, "Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave!"

    Several other passengers also wrote about the Delhi airport. Another user wrote, "Another user asks, "Is this an airport or railway platform?"

    The user also wrote, "Welcome to departure area of terminal 3. Four queues 200 plus each for security check-in. Chaos is regularised!"

    Among all the memes, the most which went viral was of the complainants of Rocky Singh, the host of a renowned cuisine and travel show on TV and the Internet.

    He wrote "Welcome to Hell" alongside a picture of a really long line at security."5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL ... 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now ... the mother of all security lines ... SECURITY," rocky and Mayur said in a tweet.

    It is to be recalled that amid chaos at Delhi's airport, the Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Monday and examined measures that were laid out over the last week to ease congestion in the airport.

    IndiGo issues traffic advisory amid chaos at Delhi airportIndiGo issues traffic advisory amid chaos at Delhi airport

    Following the inspection, the civil aviation minister held a meeting with all stakeholders in the DIAL office where key directions were issued (with timelines on each), and we should see changes take effect from tomorrow to the next 6-7 days, according to a report, according to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Scindia suggested several things to the airport administration to tackle the increased number of passengers. He ordered the installation of digital display boards at each entry gate.

    Comments

    More DELHI AIRPORT News  

    Read more about:

    delhi airport social media complaints indira gandhi international airport

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X