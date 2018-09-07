  • search

Mehul Choksi appeals to Interpol against Red Corner Notice

    New Delhi, Sep 7: With both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI seeking a Red Corner Notice from the Interpol against Mehul Choksi, the Fugitive Diamantaire has reportedly appealed to the Interpol against it.

    The decision on Red Corner Notice will be taken by the Interpol committee in Lyon, France, in Octoder. Choksi's appeal against red corner notice has been opposed by the Indian agencies, said an ANI report while quoting sources.

    File photo of Mehul Choksi
    India can seek extradition of fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi without an Interpol Red Corner Notice as it is not a mandatory requirement for the process, the CBI had told the Ministry of External Affairs.

    In a communication to the ministry earlier this month, the agency said the purpose of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) is to locate an absconding accused which has already been achieved in Choksi's case after confirmation from Antigua that he is their citizen.

    [India can seek extradition of Mehul Choksi without Red Corner notice: CBI]

    Interpol has now raised queries on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to get a Red Notice (RN) issued against him. Earlier, Interpol had similarly asked CBI to respond to Choksi's claims of poor jail conditions in India and anomalies in the agency's case against him.

    Choksi has acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and is said to be presently hiding in the Caribbean country. The government has sent an extradition request to the country to bring him back to India.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 12:07 [IST]
