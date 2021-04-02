YouTube
    Srinagar, Apr 2: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the alleged searches conducted by income tax officials at the residence of DMK chief M K Stalin''s son-in-law Sabareesan in Chennai was another example of the Centre "hounding" political opponents.

    Mehbooba Mufti

    She said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s initiative of mobilising the opposition parties in the country on a single platform was the need of the hour to fight the Centre''s "onslaught".

    "IT raids on Stalin ji''s son in law is yet another example of GOI hounding political opponents through their trusted agencies (sic)," she said on Twitter.

    "Mamata ji''s initiative to mobilise the opposition on one platform to fight this onslaught is the need of the hour," the PDP chief added.

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 20:17 [IST]
