Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Delhi to participate in all-party meeting to be chaired by PM Modi tomorrow

New Delhi, June 23: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has arrived in Delhi to participate in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister to discuss the future course of action for the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and party leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad are among the invitees.

The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories on August 5, 2019.

Mehbooba, who was flanked by other leaders of the alliance including its chairperson Farooq Abdullah, said the Centre should hold dialogue with everyone including Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"They (India) are talking to the Taliban in Doha. They should talk with everyone in Jammu and Kashmir and with Pakistan as well for the resolution (of Kashmir issue)," she said.

The PDP president, who is also the vice-chairperson of the PAGD, said she wanted Abdullah as the head of the PAGD to represent the alliance for the prime minister''s meeting, but "he (Abdullah) said as the leaders have been invited individually, so we all should go individually".

"Whatever agenda they have, we will place our agenda before them. We hope that with our going for the meeting, at least our people who are in various prisons in and outside J-K, are released and those who cannot be released, be at least brought to J-K. Poor people have to collect money to go and meet their kin (who are in prisons outside J-K) once or twice a year," she said.

