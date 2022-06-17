YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghalaya's Mawsynram, India's wettest place, beats Cherrapunji

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shillong, June 17: As monsoon rain lashes northeast region wreaking havoc and killing people, Mawsynram and Sohra in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district are in a competition to be the wettest place in the country recording record rainfall in the last 24 hours, IMD officials said Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Located on opposite cliffs, the gorges of which face the plains of Bangladesh, Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) recorded a massive 972 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am today while Mawsynram, on the other hand, received 1003.6 mm of rainfall during the same period, the highest rainfall for a day, the IMD officials said.

    Sohra's record for June 17 is the third highest rainfall recorded since June 16, 1995 (1563.3 mm) .

    The highest rainfall was last recorded on June 7, 1966 with 945.4 mm for Mawsynram and during that year, the town gauged 4 days of record rainfall - all above 700 mm in 24 hours.

    According to IMD officials, Sohra town also received a total of 2457.2 mm of rainfall in the last three days, higher than what Mumbai and Delhi would have received in 3 years.

    Comments

    More MEGHALAYA News  

    Read more about:

    meghalaya weather

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X