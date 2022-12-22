NPP becomes first political outfit from the Northeast to get status of National Party

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma slams TMC leader Kirti Azad's comment on PM Modi’s Khasi attire

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 22: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday reacted to the former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad's derogatory comment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribal attire at a public event in Meghalaya, in which he calls it "neither male nor female."

Sangma said, "I've seen a tweet by a particular TMC leader (Kirti Azad) regarding traditional Khasi dress worn by PM Modi. He made a statement that was insulting to the people of our state & Khasi tribe. The concerned political party & the individual must apologise," reported news agency ANI.

The former cricketer, however, maintained that he was not disrespecting the dress but commenting on the "fashion statement" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azad had shared photographs of Modi donning 'jymphong', a traditional Khasi dress, during a public meeting in Shillong on December 18, and a woman model wearing a similar dress, with two lines in Hindi that triggered the controversy. However, he deleted the tweet later.

The chief ministers of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh condemned Azad's comment and demanded an apology, while state TMC leaders could not be reached.

The National People's Party leader also demanded apology from TMC leaders in the state.

The BJP also reacted strongly to the controversial tweet, with the party's state president Ernest Mawrie saying, "Mocking the attire worn by PM Modi is very sad. The PM respects and proudly wears the traditional attire whenever he visits our state." The BJP leader urged people not to vote for TMC in the upcoming assembly elections due early next year.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of neighbouring Assam, tweeted, "It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people." Sarma's Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu also expressed condemned Azad's tweet. "Dear @KirtiAzaad ~ Your making mockery of rich tribal traditions of Meghalaya, and our rich tribal heritage, is contemptuous and abominable. Your language is pitiable, and an affront on the dignity of womanhood. I condemn it," Khandu said in a Twitter post.

While Azad deleted the original tweet, he put out another Twitter post clarifying himself. "I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to make a fashion statement. Never misses and opportunity," he tweeted.

TMC leaders in the state remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.

Elections to the 60-member House in the northeastern state are due early next year. The TMC has emerged as the main opposition party with a section of Congress MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma having joined the ruling party in West Bengal.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have also recently visited the state and called upon people to defeat the ruling NDA government.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 23:01 [IST]