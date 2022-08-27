YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Meghalaya: 2 Bangladeshi nationals detained

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shillong, Aug 27: Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

    Acting on inputs that a group of Bangladeshi nationals were spotted in the jungle adjoining the unfenced international border near Pyrtakuna village on Friday, a joint team of police and BSF apprehended the duo identified as Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) while the others managed to flee back to Bangladesh, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said. Both the arrested persons from Darponagar village in Bangladesh, he said.

    Meghalaya: 2 Bangladeshi nationals detained

    "We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through Kuliang-Ratacherra axis," Dhanoa told PTI.

    15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP cop15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP cop

    Misba Uddin is wanted in several other cases. A case is being registered and investigation is in progress, Dhanoa said. Meghalaya shares a 443 km long international border with Bangladesh, of which 20 per cent is unfenced due to difficult terrain.

    Comments

    More DETAINED News  

    Read more about:

    detained arrested meghalaya

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X