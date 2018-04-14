Meet India’s ‘youngest drone developer’, Aryaman, who’s vying to enter Guinness World Records

Chandigarh, April 14: It was a proud moment for 13-year-old Aryaman Verma from Ludhiana, Punjab, who has been honoured with the title of "youngest drone developer" by the India Book of Records. The Punjab boy achieved the feat after building a quadcopter, capable of flying up to a height of 70 feet. Now, the 13-year-old is vying to enter the Guinness World Records, stated a report by ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Aryaman's mother said, "We have sent the entry to the Guinness World Records. We're hopeful they'll accept it."

"Punjab: 13-yr-old Aryaman Verma from Ludhiana makes it to India Book of Records as 'youngest drone developer' after building a Quadcopter, capable of flying up to height of 70 feet. His mother says 'We've sent the entry to Guinness World Records. We're hopeful they'll accept it'," tweeted ANI.

Punjab: 13-yr-old Aryaman Verma from Ludhiana makes it to India Book of Records as 'youngest drone developer' after building a Quadcopter, capable of flying up to height of 70 feet. His mother says 'We've sent the entry to Guinness World Records. We're hopeful they'll accept it'. pic.twitter.com/nTiQ0VbwOb — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

According to Wikipedia, a drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). "It is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system; which includes a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two."

Drones are no more just for the supreme enthusiasts as these devices have penetrated the world of technology and a lot of businesses are looking forward to utilise the capacities of these machines to the best effects, stated a report by dronelab.

Drones are extensively used for military and surveillance purposes, bomb detection, air strikes, filming and journalism, shipping and delivery, disaster management, rescue operations and healthcare, archeological surveys, geographical mapping, law enforcement, safety inspections, agriculture, wildlife monitoring, weather forecasting and aerial photography, to name a few, added the report by dronelab.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day