CJI lashes out at TV media trials, calls them "ill-informed Kangaroo courts"

New Delhi, July 23: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday slammed the electronic media, saying it is doing a disservice to democracy by running "agenda-driven" debates".

Speaking at an event, he said, "Of late, we see media running Kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide." Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy.

"Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide," he at an academic event in Ranchi in Jharkhand.

He criticised the electronic media for "zero accountability." "By overstepping and breaching your responsibilities, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards. Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability," he added.

According to him, one of the biggest challenges before the current day judiciary is prioritising matters for adjudication. "The judges can't turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts and burdens," the CJI stated.

He also criticised the false narratives in the media about "easy lives led by judges."

"False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives led by judges. It is difficult to swallow. People often complain about the long pendency of the cases at all levels of the Indian judicial system," he added.

He was delivering the inaugural 'Justice S B Sinha Memorial Lecture' on "Life of a Judge" organised by National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi.