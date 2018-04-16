Mecca Masjid blast verdict: Security stepped up in Hyderabad

A high alert has been sounded ahead of the crucial verdict in the Mecca Masjid case. A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Hyderabad is set to pronounce its verdict in the case on Monday, April 16.

Security has been beefed up in railway stations, bus stations and other crowded locations. There is also elaborate security in place at the Nampally court complex where the NIA court is located.

The NIA has framed charges against Nabakumar Sarkar alias Swamy Aseemanand of Gujarat, private employee Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar of Gujarat, farmer Rajender Chowdary of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Devendra Gupta of Rajasthan, and property dealer-cum-RSS activist Lokesh Sharma of MP.

Two other accused, former RSS pracharak Sandeep V. Dange and electrician-cum-RSS activist Ramchandra Kalsangra from MP are absconding.

