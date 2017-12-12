Meat exporter Moin Qureshi gets bail in money laundering case

The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to meat exporter and controversial businessman Moin Akhtar Qureshi in a money laundering case.

Qureshi was arrested on August 25 and sent to ED custody by the trial court the next day for the thorough probe in the case against him and others. He is presently in judicial custody.

Qureshi has been questioned several times in the past by ED which is probing his role following the registration of two FIRs under the PMLA, it had said.

The earlier PMLA case against Qureshi was lodged by the ED in 2015, based on an I-T prosecution complaint, ED had said.

OneIndia News