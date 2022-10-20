YouTube
    MCD polls: Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and Atmanirbhar, says Amit Shah

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the AAP government of "step-motherly treatment" to erstwhile three Delhi civic bodies.

    The people of Delhi will decide if they want to be "AAP-nirbhar or Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), Shah added.

    "Delhi CM Kejriwal gives press statements every day and publishes big advertisements. He thinks press interviews will bring development and that people can be misled by publishing ads. AAP wants to make Delhi 'AAPnirbhar' while we want to make Delhi 'Aatmanirbhar'," the union minister said.

    Centre clears way for delimitation of Delhi wards paving way for MCD pollsCentre clears way for delimitation of Delhi wards paving way for MCD polls

    "People of Delhi need to decide if they like the politics of 'Vigyapan' (advertisement) or politics of 'Vikas' (development). People should also decide if they like 'prachaar' (campaign) politics or 'parivartan' (change) politics," said Shah.

    "We will give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we'll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen," assured Amit Shah.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:18 [IST]
    X