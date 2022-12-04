YouTube
    MCD Elections 2022 LIVE: Stage set for high-stakes civic polls; Polling to begin at 8 am

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the elections, largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.

    Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

    MCD Elections 2022: Stage set for high-stakes civic polls; 1.45 cr electors eligible to vote

    Catch all the LIVE updates here

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:33 AM, 4 Dec
    The SEC officials said poll authorities and its teams were all set for the big day on Sunday and adequate arrangements for deployment of forces has been done.
    7:22 AM, 4 Dec
    Giving campaigns of their parties one final push on Friday, BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the civic body.
    7:21 AM, 4 Dec
    The high-decibel campaigning for the December 4 polls, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest, concluded on Friday.
    7:21 AM, 4 Dec
    Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.
    7:21 AM, 4 Dec
    With the announcement of the MCD polling date on November 4 by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in the national capital from that day itself.
    7:19 AM, 4 Dec
    The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.
    7:19 AM, 4 Dec
    There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.
    7:16 AM, 4 Dec
    This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. Authorities have set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise.
    7:16 AM, 4 Dec
    According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
    7:15 AM, 4 Dec
    Polling in the high stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll will be held today between 8 am and 5.30 pm with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to wrest power from the BJP.

