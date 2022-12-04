MCD Elections 2022 LIVE: Stage set for high-stakes civic polls; Polling to begin at 8 am

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Dec 04: The stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the elections, largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.
Giving campaigns of their parties one final push on Friday, BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the civic body.
