Mayawati expresses concern over Alwar gangrape case

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, May 11: Expressing concern over gangrape of a Dalit woman in Alwar and derogatory remarks being used against women by leaders of various political parties in campaigning, BSP president Mayawati on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of both the cases.

"It is most unfortunate that leaders of different political parties are continuously using abusive and derogatory language against women in the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls to serve their political motives. The Election Commission has not been able to act as strictly as it need to have done," she said.

"Our party appeals to the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of this issue so that some check can be imposed on this practice," the BSP chief said.

Referring to the gangrape incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, she claimed it is more serious that the Congress government of the state did not let the matter come to anyone's notice by "terrorising" the victim's family until the completion of the polling process there. "Under these circumstances, the victim and her family will not be able to get proper justice.

The BSP appeals to the Supreme Court to take notice for ensuring prompt justice and strict punishment to the accused," Mayawati said. "Our party wants that the main accused in the case should be given capital punishment as this does not merely concern Dalits but also the honour of women," she said, adding that the court should also take steps against the government, police and administration.

[Woman gangraped in Alwar: BJP calls it worse than Nirbhaya case]

On April 26, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were on two bikes, accosted them at Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place off. They allegedly beat up the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.

The victim's husband had claimed that the gangrape took place on April 26 and police were informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan took place on April 29. The BSP president also warned the electorate from the parties which have been formed at the behest of opposition parties to serve their petty interests.

"One such party named after Bhim is active in Uttar Pradesh which is playing in the hands of the Congress and the BJP for the sake of its livelihood. There is a need to remain alert from such parties," she said referring to the Bhim Party.

PTI