May he become PM one day: AAP on Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 10: With the Aam Aadmi Party putting up a stellar show in Punjab, its leader Raghav Chaddha said that his party has now become a national party. The AAP would soon replace the Congress as the country's main opposition he also said.

I see the AAP becoming a national force, he told NDTV. The party will be a natural replacement for the Congress in the country, he also said.It is a big day for us and we are no longer a national party. May God bless Arvind Kejriwal and may he become PM one day, Chaddha also said.

The AAP was leading two hours into counting. Currently the AAP is leading in 89. The Congress put up a disappointing show and is leading in just 13 seats.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:30 [IST]