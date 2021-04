Weather Report: Day temperatures to be above normal in North India till June

New Delhi, Apr 05: It was a clear morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The department has forecast partly cloudy sky ahead and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 51 per cent, it said.