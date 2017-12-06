Max hospital case: Newborn that was declared dead and later found alive passes away

The newborn declared dead by Max hospital, who was found to be alive later by parents, has also passed away during treatment at a hospital in Pitampura in New Delhi.

In a shocking incident, newborn twins were declared dead by Max hospital on December 2. Later one of the newborns found to be alive by a family. The baby and its twin had been handed over to their family in a packet. According to reports, on their way to the burial, one of the babies moved and was found breathing. Later, the mother and baby admitted to another hospital.

Read | Hospital declares newborn twins dead, family finds one alive

Following the medical negligence, Delhi's Max Hospital sacked two doctors in connection with the horrific case. The police had registered a case against the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda then directed the Delhi government to look into the matter, after which a probe was ordered and a report was sought within three days. A case was registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OneIndia News