Massive search operation launched to nab Honeypreet Insan

A massive search operation is underway along the Indo-Nepal border to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan. A high alert too has been issued to ensure that she does not cross over to Nepal in a bid to escape.

Apart from this, the police are also conducting a search operation for other Dera Sacha Sauda followers who may try and cross over to Nepal. The search is intense in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The alert is high on the Indo-Nepal border and the Haryana police are working with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to trace her.

This action comes in the wake of her pictures being pasted at police stations on the Nepal border.

The police stations of Kapilvastu, Shohratgarh and Debarua, whose areas border Nepal, have been alerted, SP, Siddharth Nagar, Satyendra Kumar said on Sunday.

Honeypreet's photographs have been pasted at these police stations, the official said.

The intelligence mechanism has also been put into service to keep an eye on the activities of those crossing the border, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police is also on an alert in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur and Bahraich districts which border Nepal, another official said.

Honeypreet missing, police post wanted posters on Indo-Nepal Border | Oneindia News

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

UP shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Haryana police officials had recently come to Lakhimpur Kheri looking for the whereabouts of Honeypreet, one of the closest aides of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, confirmed the arrival of two Haryana police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.

The Haryana police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta police and made inquiries about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India-Nepal border, the official said.

OneIndia News