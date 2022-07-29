Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 29: A massive fire broke out at a sports complex in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday. Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building, with firefighters at the scene to tackle the blaze. This is next to Chitrakoot ground. The blaze was reported at 4.30 pm.

The cause of the fire is ascertain yet. Three fire fighters and two water tanks have been rushed to the spot.

Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, no casualties

Fire opp star bazar Andheri w pic.twitter.com/LSrISLLkxA — Suveera and Swetesh (@SuveeraAmbade) July 29, 2022