Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri

    Mumbai, July 29: A massive fire broke out at a sports complex in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday. Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building, with firefighters at the scene to tackle the blaze. This is next to Chitrakoot ground. The blaze was reported at 4.30 pm.

    Massive fire breaks out in Mumbais Andheri

    The cause of the fire is ascertain yet. Three fire fighters and two water tanks have been rushed to the spot.

