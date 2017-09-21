Mass grave at Ram Rahim’s Dera with 600 skeletons startles cops

Dera Sacha Sauda: Skeletons found in premises, several buried | Oneindia News

A mass grave at Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda where 600 skeletons have been found is under investigation. The Special Investigation Team which questioned Dr P R Nain, senior vice-chairman at the Dera said that these were bones of devotees buried by their families in the belief it would give "moksha" (salvation). Deputy superintendent of police Kuldeep Beniwal, who heads the SIT which questioned Nain, told the media: "They have a complete record of people whose bones were buried in the dera, and Nain has handed over a list to the police."

Nain also told the SIT the dera had started planting saplings on the land where the skeletons were buried based on the advice of a German scientist.

A day before search operations began at the dera under the supervision of A Pawar, the court commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court, dera mouthpiece Sach Kahoon admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises.

Nain's revelations assume significance in light of the allegations by Khatta Singh, a former driver of Ram Rahim Singh, that several people were murdered at the instance of the dera chief and their bodies were buried inside the dera.

Khatta had been Ram Rahim's driver for nine years and has moved a plea before the CBI special court to allow him to depose as a witness in two murder cases against the dera head. Khatta revealed that among the people murdered at the instance of Ram Rahim was one Gora Singh, a teenage boy.

OneIndia News