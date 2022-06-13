Keep youself updated with latestChandigarh News
Mask mandate back in Chandigarh: Check guidelines
New Delhi, Jun 13: Amid Covid rise, Chandigarh authorities have issued an advisory stating that all the residents should strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) at all public places.
Do's
- Always wear mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose.
- Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief / tissue while sneezing, and coughing.
- Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.
- Avoid close contact settings, crowds and closed spaces.
- Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places.
- Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
- Avoid unnecessary travel.
- See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear mask to cover your mouth and nose.
- If you have these signs / symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: 1075 or 9779558282
- All residents are hereby advised to get the booster dose of COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.
Dont's
- Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.
- Do not spit in public places.
Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 17:22 [IST]