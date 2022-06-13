Mask mandate back in Chandigarh: Check guidelines

New Delhi, Jun 13: Amid Covid rise, Chandigarh authorities have issued an advisory stating that all the residents should strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) at all public places.

Do's

Always wear mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose.

Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief / tissue while sneezing, and coughing.

Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

Avoid close contact settings, crowds and closed spaces.

Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places.

Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear mask to cover your mouth and nose.

If you have these signs / symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: 1075 or 9779558282

All residents are hereby advised to get the booster dose of COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.

Dont's

Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.

Do not spit in public places.

