Marriage no excuse to ‘unleash brutal beast on wife: Karnataka HC on marital rape

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday upheld the application of the rape law to a husband who rapes his wife.

"The institution of marriage does not confer, cannot confer and in my considered view, should not be construed to confer, any special male privilege or a license for unleashing of a brutal beast. If it is punishable to a man, it should be punishable to a man albeit, the man being a husband," the High Court order said according to LIVE LAW.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 19:51 [IST]