    Marriage no excuse to ‘unleash brutal beast on wife: Karnataka HC on marital rape

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday upheld the application of the rape law to a husband who rapes his wife.

    Representational Image

    "The institution of marriage does not confer, cannot confer and in my considered view, should not be construed to confer, any special male privilege or a license for unleashing of a brutal beast. If it is punishable to a man, it should be punishable to a man albeit, the man being a husband," the High Court order said according to LIVE LAW.

    Read more about:

    rape karnataka high court

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 19:51 [IST]
