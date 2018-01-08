Market indices at all time high; Sensex crosses 34,300, Nifty touches 10,600

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)'s index Sensex and National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s index Nifty touched an all-time high at 34,300 and 10,600, respectively, on Monday.

BSE's index Sensex had hit 34,000 mark on December 26 by jumping 65.07 points or 0.19 %.

An Economic Times report, while quoting an expert, had said that the current rally in the Nifty was expected go on with intermediate support around 10,300 levels.

The NIFTY 50 index is National Stock Exchange's benchmark broad-based stock market index for the equity market. It represents the weighted average of 50 Indian company stocks in 12 sectors and is one of the two main stock indices used in India.

Sensex is a free-float market-weighted stock market index of 30 well-established and financially sound companies listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The 30 component companies which are some of the largest and most actively traded stocks are representative of various industrial sectors of the Indian economy.

OneIndia News