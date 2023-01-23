Many 'Pathaans' come and go...: Assam CM gives more details on his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan

India

oi-Prakash KL

Assam CM Sarma claims that he is not much interested in movies and only know a few film stars.

New Delhi, Jan 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given more details of his conversation with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the release of upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

He had come under attack for first saying he does not know 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' and for tweeting hours later about the actor calling him over his movie.

Now, the Assam CM has said that the actor sent a message to him around 7.40 pm on Saturday. "I had many requests for phone calls, so after completing my queues, we spoke at 2 am. He had messaged me at 7.40 pm asking to speak on the phone. He said that some problems have taken place regarding his film's release. I asked the name of his film, to which he replied it was 'Pathaan'. Then, I told him that there would not be any disturbance over the film in the state," ANI quoted him as saying.

Sarma claims that he does not have much interest in movies and there are more burning issues that require his attention. "I am not much interested in movies and only know a few film stars from my boyhood. I didn't know Shah Rukh Khan. I saw that our phone call was trending on social media. So many 'Pathaans' come and go, we have more burning issues to care about," the Assam CM added.

Responding to protests against 'Pathaan' in Assam, Sarma had said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan neither is he aware of the movie 'Pathaan'. At a press conference on Saturday, Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?" He said people should instead talk about the release of the Assamese film 'Dr Bezabaruah 2'.

"I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," CM Sarma said."We should rather focus on watching the Assamese movie Dr Bezbaruah part 2, which has been directed by Sanjive Narain," he added.

Right-wing activists had stormed into a cinema hall in Narengi in Assam, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

On Sunday, the Assam CM tweeted about Khan calling him at 2 am. "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," he tweeted.

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 17:31 [IST]