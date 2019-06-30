Mann ki Baat: Modi calls for united action for water conservation
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he experienced a sense of emptiness during the time he did not get a chance to hold his radio programme Mann ki Baat.
He said, "I just used my words, my voice and that is why, I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness."
On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, PM Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.
The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and PM Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.
In his first term, PM Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.
While discontinuing the programme, PM Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.
Here are the Highlights
Jun 30, 2019 11:36 AM
Once again next month we will meet again for another episode of Mann Ki Baat. I Thank all of you once again.
Jun 30, 2019 11:36 AM
Let me keep on listening to your thoughts, let me keep on understanding and cherish them.
Jun 30, 2019 11:32 AM
Similarly, Swami Rajarsrhi Muni the founder of Life Mission and Lakulish Yoga University was also honoured.
Jun 30, 2019 11:32 AM
Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya in Munger dedicated to yoga from past many decades was also honoured.
Jun 30, 2019 11:32 AM
Italy's Ms. Antonietta Rozzi, has started “Sarv Yoga International,” and popularized Yoga throughout Europe.
Jun 30, 2019 11:32 AM
Japan Yoga Niketan, has made Yoga popular throughout Japan.
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but was also celebrated collectively.
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Once again, Yoga Day was celebrated together with fervor and enthusiasm, there were instances of three-four generations of each family coming together to participate on Yoga Day.
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Come let us join water conservation, and involve ourselves in making a list of more and more innovative methods to motivate people to conserve water.
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
If any of you gets an opportunity to go to Porbandar, then there is a house behind the house of revered Bapu, where a 200-year old water tank still exists.
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Let us conserve every drop of water
Jun 30, 2019 11:31 AM
When people will join hands, water will be conserved. Today, through Mann Ki Baat programme, I am entreating 3 requests to the fellow countrymen.
Jun 30, 2019 11:25 AM
Keeping the importance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti Ministry has been created in the country. This will allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water.
Jun 30, 2019 11:25 AM
Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country.
Jun 30, 2019 11:25 AM
Water is of great importance in our culture.
Jun 30, 2019 11:20 AM
I was reading your comments on Narendra Modi App and Mygov and I saw that many people have written a lot about the prevailing Water Problem.
Jun 30, 2019 11:16 AM
"Let Mann ki Baat march ahead strengthening the spirit of new India."
Jun 30, 2019 11:15 AM
I congratulate Election Commission and every person connected with the electioneering process and salute the aware voters of India.
Jun 30, 2019 11:15 AM
This is the first time ever, that women have enthusiastically voted, as much as men did.
Jun 30, 2019 11:15 AM
World’s highest located polling station too, is in India. At an altitude of 15,000 feet, it is located in the Lahaul Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh.
Jun 30, 2019 11:14 AM
In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, just for a lone woman voter, a polling station was created.
Jun 30, 2019 11:14 AM
In the 2019 Loksabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world.
Jun 30, 2019 11:14 AM
Just recently, our country celebrated a mega festival of #democracy, a mammoth Election Campaign, from rich to poor, all were happily eager in this festival to decide the fate of their country.
Jun 30, 2019 11:14 AM
Perhaps, nowhere else in the world had citizens voted, without bothering about other rights & requirements, just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977.
Jun 30, 2019 11:14 AM
The collective torment on the loss of democracy was evident.
Jun 30, 2019 11:09 AM
When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all.
Jun 30, 2019 11:09 AM
And that is why in the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, then, I effortlessly said that I would be back after a few months.
Jun 30, 2019 11:09 AM
When it was about to end, I had stated that we would meet once again after 3 or 4 months, people assigned a political hue to it, saying ‘Hey, Modi ji is so full of confidence, he is certain!’
Jun 30, 2019 11:08 AM
The letters which steadily pour in for Mann Ki Baat, inputs that are received are entirely different from routine govt matters.
Jun 30, 2019 11:07 AM
I shall not reveal other things today, but I certainly want to tell you that perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat had to go through.
Jun 30, 2019 11:07 AM
Amidst hectic Election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone up to Kedarnath
Jun 30, 2019 11:07 AM
Over last few months, many messages have poured in, with people stating that they have been missing Mann Ki Baat. When I read them, when I hear them, it gives me joy. It’s a warm feeling of kinship.
Jun 30, 2019 11:07 AM
There came a moment when I felt the need to reach out to you immediately after Elections concluded. Then I thought No! The established Sunday sequence should be maintained. But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly!
Jun 30, 2019 11:07 AM
I just used my words, my voice and that is why, I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness.
Jun 30, 2019 11:02 AM
It used to be a chat in a genial atmosphere amidst the warmth of one’s own family of 130 crore countrymen; we would listen, we would re-iterate; at times our expressions would turn into an inspiration for someone close to us.
Jun 30, 2019 11:01 AM
The rigours of Elections called for hectic preoccupation, but one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of Mann Ki Baat. For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more