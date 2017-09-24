Mann ki Baat: Modi to address nation at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show is set to complete 3 remarkable years.

This will be the 36th episode of the monthly programme, which will be broadcast on All Indian Radio and Doordarshan.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

In his 35th address to the nation, the Prime Minister had said that violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated referring to the violence in Haryana that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a CBI court.

He also spoke about renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.

