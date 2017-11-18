Manmohan praises Rahul Gandhi for hard work in Himachal, Gujarat campaign

Kochi, November 18: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed the hope that the Congress party would emerge victoriously and praised partry vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his "hard work" in the run-up to elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Politics, he added, was an "unpredictable profession" and one could only try.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on "Macro-Economic Developments in India: Policy Perspectives" at St Teresa's College, Ernakulam.

Responding to a question on the Congress' chances of winning Himachal Pradesh and BJP-ruled Gujarat, he said, "I think our vice president Rahul Gandhi is doing very hard work and I hope his efforts will be crowned with success. But politics is an unpredictable profession... One doesn't know... one keeps trying."

Singh added that he was not a prophet to foresee whether the people's anger against the BJP-led Central government's decision to implement GST and demonetisation would be reflected in the election.

"Well I can only hope.. I am not a prophet," the former prime minister said.

PTI