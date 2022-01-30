EC lists dos and don'ts on poll video vans: Vehicle can't stop at any 'viewing point' for more than 30 min

Manipur polls 2022: BJP to contest all 60 seats, fields CM N Biren Singh from Heingang

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on all 60 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, ruling out the possibility of forging a pre-poll alliance. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will seek re-election from the Heingang constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav exuded confidence that the BJP, which is already in power in Manipur, will again form a government in the state with a more than two-third majority on its own.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a government in the state even as it won just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28 by joining hands with two local parties - National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

Later, BJP's own tally rose up to 30 after some MLAs switched over from Congress and other parties.