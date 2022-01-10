YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manipur assembly sat for 17 days per year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Manipur State Assembly on an average sat for 17 days per year.
    The longest session was the 4th session, from 2nd February, 2018 to 23rd February, 2018. It had 15 sittings, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

    Manipur assembly sat for 17 days per year

    The highest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 101.39 hours in 2017 where assembly had 23 sittings. The lowest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 67.49 hours in 2020 where assembly had 12 sittings.

    Only 29 MLAs have asked questions. These MLAs asked a total of 697 questions. The details of top 5 MLAs who have asked the highest number of questions are given below.

    The highest number of Questions were related to General Administration, Public Works, Public Health and Family Welfare and School and Education.

    There were a total of 63 Bills tabled in the 11th Manipur Assembly. Out of these 63 Bills, 61(97%) Bills were passed.

    More MANIPUR News  

    Read more about:

    manipur

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X