Manipur assembly sat for 17 days per year
New Delhi, Jan 10: The Manipur State Assembly on an average sat for 17 days per year.
The longest session was the 4th session, from 2nd February, 2018 to 23rd February, 2018. It had 15 sittings, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.
The highest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 101.39 hours in 2017 where assembly had 23 sittings. The lowest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 67.49 hours in 2020 where assembly had 12 sittings.
Only 29 MLAs have asked questions. These MLAs asked a total of 697 questions. The details of top 5 MLAs who have asked the highest number of questions are given below.
The highest number of Questions were related to General Administration, Public Works, Public Health and Family Welfare and School and Education.
There were a total of 63 Bills tabled in the 11th Manipur Assembly. Out of these 63 Bills, 61(97%) Bills were passed.