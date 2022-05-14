Manik Saha is Tripura's new chief minister: What are the biggest challenges for new CM?

Biplab Deb quits as Tripura CM: A look at other BJP chief ministers who resigned before polls

New Delhi, May 14: In a surprise move, BJP announced Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new chief minister of Tripura, succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb.

Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after a crestfallen Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

As Deb proposed the 69-year-old Saha's name in the meeting, minister Ram Prasad Paul protested, which led to a scuffle among MLAs. Paul also broke a few chairs before the situation was calmed, a PTI report said.

Paul wanted deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, as the next chief minister of the state.

So, what are the biggest challenges for new CM Manik Sabha?

The dissent within a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Tripura unit could be the first among several challenges before the Manik Saha-led state government, say political analysts.

Manik, who will replace Biplab Deb as chief minister of Tripura, will now have to contain the simmering dissent within the party in the backdrop of polls to be held next year.

Saha, who enjoys clean image withing the party and respected by everyone will have the tough task of keeping the BJP flock together ahead of the 2013 polls.

Reportedly, ingighting is one of the major reason for the resignation of Biplab Deb. Saha will have to deliver on a big chunk of that responsibility to be bestowed on him ahead of the polls.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 22:29 [IST]