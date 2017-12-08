Mani Shankar Aiyar ready to accept any punishment over neech remark

In order to save Congress party from huge embarrassment, Mani Shankar Aiyar has turned apologetic, a day after calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Neech'.

Talking to reporters, Mani Shankar Aiyar said, " If any damage has been done to Congress because of what I said or did then I am saddened by it. I had no such intention." "I am ready to accept any punishment that the Congress party wants to give me," he said.

Soon after his controversial remarks against PM Modi, Aiyar was suspended from the primary membership of the party. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who was campaigning in Gujarat, did not approve his tone of the barb. Congress was in damage control mode and sacked the senior leader, did not expel him. He has also been served a show cause notice.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted; "BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said." The Congress spokespersons made it clear that Mr Aiyar's remarks were "condemnable."

OneIndia News