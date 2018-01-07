Mangaluru: Man attacked in retaliation to Bajrang Dal worker's murder dies

Mohammed Basheer a resident of Suratkal, who was hacked by miscreants in retaliation to attack on a Bajrang Dal worker- Deepak Rao, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The assault on Basheer was caught on CCTV cameras which have helped the police nab four accused so far.

Following Deepak Rao's murder, Basheer was assaulted by seven miscreants near his fast food stall at Kottara Chowki on January 3. CCTV footage reveals that the assailants hacked Basheer multiple times leaving him to die. Basheer was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he battled for life for four days before succumbing on Sunday. 43 year old Basheer was assaulted when he was returning from his food stall.

The Mangaluru police have arrested four people- Sandesh, Dhanush, Srujith and Kishan- all of them history-sheeters, in connection with the case. The police, however, have refused to confirm the accused's affiliations with any organisations.

"Four arrests have been made but we are yet to verify the antecedents of the accused. Whether they belong to an organisation is a matter of investigation," said Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru and surrounding areas had witnessed unrest over Deepak Rao's brutal murder and Basheer's death- seen as a result of retaliatory attack- has only made the situation grave.

OneIndia News