Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Not accident, but an act of terror, says Karnataka State Police

Mangaluru blast: Suspect got SIM card from Ooty; Karnataka put on alert | Top points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Nov 21: A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. The CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official had told the news agency PTI.

Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Accused Shareeq's Mysuru home raided, bomb squad deployed

Here are the latest developments in Mangaluru blast

A state-wide alert has been issued along with special security instructions towards crowded locations in Karnataka. The police notified that security should be heightened at airports, railway stations, markets, bus stands and tourist destinations among other places.

The Karnataka State Police has said that the blast in autorickshaw is "an actor of terror" and the cops are investigating the case along with the central agencies.

During the investigation, it was found that a low-intensity IED bomb caused the Mangaluru blast, according to India Today reports. The police also issued a state-wide alert along with instructions for security at crowded locations.

Police have also found link to Mysuru, as the suspected terrorist behind the attack had rented a room in Lokanayakanagar in city. The suspect in disguise of one 'Premraj' took the one-room accommodation on rent last month.

The accused identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shareeq, resident of Thirthahalli, had told the owner of the rented house in Mysuru that he was in the city for "mobile repair training".

Police have raided his rented home and a bomb squad has been deployed for a combing operation in the area. The accused has previously been booked under the UAPA and was absconding in a terror case.

According to The Times of India, the autorickshaw had arrived from Mangaluru Railway Station and the passenger, who into the three wheeler asked him to drop to the city. Remains of pressure cooker and objects resembling a gas stove burner were found in the autorickshaw, the report claims.

A man has been detained from Ooty in connection with the blast. The man has been identified as Surendran who was allegedly supplying a mobile SIM card to the accused.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the suspect had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 8:54 [IST]