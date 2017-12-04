Mandatory STPs: KSPCB cancels notices issued to apartments

The 'Apartment Rally', held on Saturday against the government order of mandatory Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the apartment with retrospective effect, was a success said Bangalore Apartment Forum. The forum claimed that around 10,050 residents participated in 40 different locations of the city.

However, even before the forum planned the rally for December 2, the state pollution control board met the BAF Governing Council Members and Chairman of KSPCB immediately issued orders for cancellation of all notices issued to apartments, both with STPs as well as without STPs.

The letter said, "It is to be informed that the notices issued by this office regarding discharging of treated / untreated sewage / providing sewage treatment plant is WITHDRAWN."

A meeting scheduled between Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSCB) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is scheduled today to clarify further issues.

