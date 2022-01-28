YouTube
    Man with alleged links to Sushant Singh Rajput death-drugs case held by NCB

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 28: An alleged drug peddler on the run since the last few months was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday. Sahil Shah alias Flacko (31), a neighbour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was held after he returned to the metropolis from Dubai, he said.

    His name had cropped up during the investigation of an accused in a drug case related to the death of Rajput, the official added. Shah will be questioned in a marijuana seizure case of last year as well as the death of Rajput in 2020, the official said. PTI

    Friday, January 28, 2022, 23:47 [IST]
