Man Vs Wild: How human lust for hunting, petting, sports led to extinction of cheetahs (WATCH)

Man Vs Wild: How human lust for hunting, petting, sports led to extinction of cheetahs

New Delhi, Sep 17: A lot of wrong by the earlier generations was undone today when India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, got cheetahs back to the country after a gap of over 70 years. The extinction of cheetahs from India wasn't natural but completely driven by human acts against wild. Domesticated and used as a hunting tool, slowly Asian cheetahs became fewer in number till one day, they were reported 'extinct'.

On the day of their arrival today, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video showing Asian cheetahs were domesticated by the hunters and used as a hunting tool. He shared an archive video from 1939 by Wilderness Films India Ltd.

"When Cheetah are coming back to India. A look at how the last of the lots were hunted, maimed, and domesticated for hunting parties. Video made in 1939," he tweeted.

When #Cheetah are coming back to #India. A look at how the last of the lots were hunted, maimed and domesticated for hunting parties. Video made in 1939. 1/n pic.twitter.com/obUbuZoNv5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022

In the viral clip, it can be seen that a man is petting a cheetah casually and then the big cats were carried on bullock carts for hunting.

Cheetah is the fastest one, and the secret lies in its claws

The IFS officer informed that all three cheetahs were adults, about 6 feet 4-5 inches tall, and they were all hunted at night.

"Historical record suggests cheetah were in the least conflict with humans. Rather they were domesticated and used by hunting parties widely. Even some used to call them 'hunting leopards," the IFS officer said.

"Not only cheetah but most of the charismatic animals were hunted in those days by kings and Britishers. Until the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 was passed it was very late. Cheetah were already extinct from India," he added.

Another hunting cheetah in India from Prince of Wales visit in 1921-22. These #cheetah were used to catch antelopes. These pics are testimonials that if we don't pay attention to conservation what remains only is picture. Once found in #India now they are extinct. pic.twitter.com/iCq89yMwym — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 17, 2022

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to their use for coursing, sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.

The chosen one: Why Kuno was picked as cheetahs' home in India

In 1952, the Indian government officially declared the cheetah extinct in the country.

The growl of the cheetah once echoed across the country except the high mountains, coastal areas and the northeast.

