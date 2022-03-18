YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man rapes woman from Netherlands on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel, held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Mar 18: A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.

    Man rapes woman from Netherlands on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel, held

    According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

    The accused is a Kerala resident. He worked as a massage service provider in Khatipura, Jaipur. He was caught while trying to flee to Kerala. DCP West Richa Tomar said police is interrogating the accused.

    A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding further investigation was underway.

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    netherlands jaipur

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X