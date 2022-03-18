Man rapes woman from Netherlands on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel, held

Jaipur Literature Festival: Ken Follett, Nandan Nilekani and Tanuj Bhojwani to be star attractions of day 4

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Mar 18: A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The accused is a Kerala resident. He worked as a massage service provider in Khatipura, Jaipur. He was caught while trying to flee to Kerala. DCP West Richa Tomar said police is interrogating the accused.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding further investigation was underway.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 13:05 [IST]