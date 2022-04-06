Man pays visit to family that buried him after presuming he had died

Having a dull day? The video of these adorable twins will beat your Tuesday blues



India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Apr 06: An incident that took place at Banagaladpur near Erode in Tamil Nadu is quite spooky.

A 55 year old man presumed to be dead was buried by his relatives on Sunday. By Monday evening, he paid a visit to his family.

Moorthy, a daily wager had gone to Tirupur on work. His son Karthi according to a report in the Times of India got a phone call from a relative on Sunday evening saying that his father was found dead near a bus stop.

The Sathyamangalam police registered a case and handed over the body to the family, who then performed the last rites and buried the body. However on Monday he walked into the house. The son said that he was shocked to hear about his father's demise and equally shocked to see him walk back especially after the last rites were performed.

The police on the other hand will conduct an inquiry to trace the real identity of the deceased person.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 14:12 [IST]