MAN OF STEEL: A LOOK INTO RIKAYAA ENTERPRISES' YASH GUPTA'S JOURNEY

When we hear the stories of great men and women, we often hear how their training and grooming started well into their childhood.

They were brought up to be great, forged to fly.

Yash Gupta, 23, was made for greatness too. He has always looked up to his father - who is also a businessman. Gupta always gave his inputs and advice to his father since his boyhood days. An early introduction to the world of business, and an encouraging environment and experience put down the foundation of a great business mind.

Yash Gupta is the founder of one of the country's fastest growing metal manufacturing companies - Rikayaa Enterprises Private Limited. A leader in its field, Rikayaa has reached a turnover of millions of US dollars in a short span.

Gupta, is a master in all he does. The Delhi-based entrepreneur has proven himself as a businessman, a social media influencer, and as an author. His book "Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow" was a hit among readers. Gupta, regularly deals with Fortune 500 companies, industrialists, and MNCs.

He pursued his higher education from Amity University and had founded his premier venture Tambhveda, while he was still a student. Tambhveda is a brass and copper manufacturing company that specialises in making artistic copper bottles.

Gupta expanded his empire with his second venture Rikayaa Enterprises Private Limited which does the production and selling of Copper and Brass strips, sheets, fouls, ingots, billets, wires and cables.

He attributes his success to his attention to detail, speaking with News18, Gupta said, "Most people try to do business with anyone and everyone that has money to spend, indirectly diluting the attention to detail required to get the job done right and to the highest standards.".

Many may wonder how someone so young achieved so much. We had a similar curiosity, and when we asked Gupta, he replied, "Success does not ID you at the door. It does check your age or your background, it simply sees how much potential you have and how much you are willing to work. Many geniuses walk amongst us, but not all of them have the willingness to create something ingenious. If you are willing to give your best, success will come, no matter what.".

