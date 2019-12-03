Man kills asleep couple, rapes dead woman and minor daughter in UP

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Azamgarh, Dec 03: Police arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of killing a couple and their child in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Nasiruddin. A spine chilling fact was revealed after his arrest. This incident has shocked the state. The accused is a sex maniac and a necrophile (a person who is sexually attracted to corpses).

According to reports, in an incident, a couple and their infant son were found murdered and two other children were seriously injured at their home in Mubarakpur area of Azamgarh a couple of days ago. On Monday, police successfully nabbed the accused behind the crime and booked him for murder.

As per police, the accused had committed such brutal murders in other states like- Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal.

During the interrogation, what Nasiruddin revealed even shocked the investigating officials. He said that he has committed this gruesome act, indulging perversion. On the day of the murder the 30-year-old woman and her family.

He said that he first killed the woman, her husband and their four-month-old son. Later, he had sex with the woman's corpse and raped their 10-year-old daughter.

Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh confirmed that the accused was engaged in this heinous act for three hours. He had sex with the body for three hours and even shot a video of the act. Later he also showed the act of his brutality to his sister-in-law who was horrified.

According to the police report, accused used also took stimulating drug and carried condoms for perpetrating the crime.

He brutally killed the victims with a sharp weapon, mostly knife and also heavy stones.

The barbaric act was committed on November 24, three days before the Hyderabad gruesome gang rape and murder case.

He reportedly arrived at the woman's house at late night when the family was asleep. He killed the woman and her family and had sex with her corpse. He also raped their minor daughter and injured her.