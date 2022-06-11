YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man fakes his kidnapping after parents oppose relationship

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: A 24-year-old man faked his kidnapping in central Delhi as his parents were allegedly against his relationship, police said on Friday.

    He has been identified as Gaurav Mishra, a resident of Anand Parbat, they said, adding that he runs his own charger manufacturing unit, news agency PTI reported.

    Man fakes his kidnapping after parents oppose relationship
    Representational Image

    On Tuesday around 11 pm, police got a call from his father that Gaurav Mishra was abducted by some persons and he has been gagged and kept in a dark room at an unknown place, police said.

    With the help of technical surveillance, the location of Gaurav Mishra was traced near Anand Vihar bus stand. Police rushed there but he was not found and his phone was also switched off, police said.

    On checking CCTVs near his manufacturing unit, Gaurav Mishra was seen walking alone towards Rohtak Road, they said.

    Later, his phone got switched on and the location was found to be near Anand Parbat. He was tracked down and brought to the police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

    He disclosed that he loves a girl of his locality and wants to marry her but his parents are against their relationship, police said.

    As Gaurav Mishra had given false information to parents and police and misused government machinery, appropriate legal action is being taken against him, police added.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More KIDNAPPING News  

    Read more about:

    kidnapping

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X