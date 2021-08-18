YouTube
    Man booked for giving wife triple talaq over phone from Saudi Arabia

    New Delhi, Aug 18: A man has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife over phone from Saudi Arabia through the outlawed practice of instant triple talaq, police here said on Wednesday.

    In her complaint, Razia Bano has alleged that Tasabbul gave her talaq as her family could not fulfil dowry demands, Hathgam Station House Officer (SHO) A K Gautam said.

    Man booked for giving wife triple talaq over phone from Saudi Arabia

    A case has also been registered against eight members of Tasabbul's family, police said.

    Bano had married Tasabbul, a resident of Mohammadpur Gaunti under the Sultanpur Ghosh police station, on May 21, 2005, the SHO said, adding that the woman is a resident of the Chak Auhadpur village.

    After her marriage, Tasabbul and his family members also allegedly assaulted her several times, Gautam said.

    Tasabbul, who works in Saudi Arabia, on Monday gave her triple talaq over phone, the SHO said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 14:32 [IST]
