Man accidentally kills 19-year-old friend as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

India

New Delhi, Apr 15: A 19-year-old was allegedly shot dead by his friend inside the car as they posed with a pistol to make a video on mobile app TikTok.

The incident happened when the victim, Salman, along with his friends went out for a drive and were travelling in on the Ranjit Singh Flyover near Connaught Place on Saturday night.

According to deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), Madhur Verma said that Salman and his friends were making a video on TikTok and that one of them allegedly shot him.

"We have registered a case of murder under relevant IPC sections," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Two others were arrested for allegedly destroying evidence who allegedly helped hide the clothes and pistol.

The victim, Salman, lived with his family in north-east Delhi's New Jafrabad. His father owns a jeans-manufacturing unit and Salman sometimes used to assist him.

Police said Salman left with the accused around 9 pm. Later that night, police got a call from Lok Nayak Hospital that a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound.

Police said the friends allegedly left the hospital once Salman was admitted. Police then contacted Salman's parents, who told them he was out with his friends. "We tracked them down and arrested them," said a police officer.