Mamata's opposition meet: Who are attending, who are not?

Mamata's opposition meet: Even if I was invited, I would have skipped it says Owaisi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 15: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he has not been invited by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for the opposition meeting over the forthcoming Presidential polls.

"I was not invited. Even if I were invited, I would not have participated. The reason is Congress. The TMC party which speaks ill about us, even if they had invited us, we would not have gone just because they invited the Congress," news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

The West Bengal Chief Minister will hold a meeting with several Opposition leaders on Wednesday to put up a united fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the forthcoming polls.

The TMC supremo on Saturday invited leaders of 22 political parties including eight non-Congress Opposition Chief Ministers such as K Chandrashekar Rao (TRS), Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM), Hemant Soren (JMM), M K Stalin (DMK) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-led MVA) to join the meeting convened by her discussing the strategy for the upcoming presidential election in the national capital.

However, most of the big leaders including MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Kejriwal, KCR and Naveen Patnaik are not attending the meeting.

Know all about Asaduddin Owaisi

MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will be represented by TR Baalu while Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai will attend the meeting. As far as the Congress is concerned, Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala are expected to be part of the meet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 13:49 [IST]