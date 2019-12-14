  • search
Citizenship Bill
    Mamata warns of strict action amid vandalism across Bengal over citizenship law

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned of strict action amid violent agitations and vandalism in several places across the state by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

    She appealed to people to maintain calm and protest democratically.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "Do not take up law in your hand. Do not put up road blockades and rail blockades and create trouble for the common people on the roads," Mamata said in a statement released from the chief minister's office.

    "Do not cause damage to government properties. Strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty in creating disturbances," the statement quoted her as saying. She also reiterated that the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide NRC will not take effect in the state.

    RJD calls for Bihar bandh on Dec 21 in protest against citizenship law

      NEWS AT 3 PM DEC 14th, 2019

      "It is my request, don't create confusion among people," she said. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act have reached the shores of West Bengal with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.

      The legislation has put the Northeast on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration, while Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the country-wide implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
